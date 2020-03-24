Finnish media house Sanoma scraps 2020 outlook

Finnish media house Sanoma said on Tuesday it would temporarily withdraw its 2020 outlook due to the current coronavirus outbreak, and stuck to its long-term financial targets.

"In the current continuously and rapidly evolving situation it is too early to make reliable and specific estimates for an adjusted outlook," Sanoma said, adding its sales and profitability in 2020 had developed according to expectations.

On Feb. 7 Sanoma said it expected its 2020 sales to be stable, and adjusted operating profit margin at around 15%.

