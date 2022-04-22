Finnish labour union ends UPM strike that cut paper supply

Recasts with UPM statement, detail

HELSINKI, April 22 (Reuters) - Finland's UPM Kymmene UPM.HE has signed a new collective labour agreement with workers, immediately ending a 16-week strike that caused paper shortages in Europe, the company and labour union officials said on Friday.

"UPM will restart customer deliveries as soon as possible," the company said in a statement.

The deal followed the presentation on Thursday of a proposed compromise resolution by Finland's national mediator, which had set a Friday deadline for both sides to either approve or reject the plan.

"The Paper Association announced to mediator Leo Suoma that it would unanimously approve the settlement proposals for all five of UPM's business operations as new company-specific collective agreements," the union said in a statement.

Both the company and the union claimed to have obtained what they wanted from the mediator's proposal.

The paperworkers' union launched the strike on Jan. 1 as it sought to preserve a unified agreement for all UPM businesses rather than doing separate deals with each corporate unit as the company had wanted.

UPM said the mediator's compromise proposal, while covering all five units affected by the strike, still met the company's goal of obtaining separate agreements for each business.

The contract period of the new agreements is four years, with pay increases "in line with the current industry norm", UPM said. Revisions to wages will be negotiated after the first two years.

The strike at UPM, the world's biggest maker of graphic paper, aggravated an already developing shortage, leaving some printing companies unable to meet deliveries to media firms, industry representatives told Reuters in February.

UPM accounted for around 21% of European graphic paper capacity and 7% of global volumes at the end of last year, the company has said. The strike encompassed some 2,000 workers.

