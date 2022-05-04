Finnish insurer Sampo's quarterly earnings beat forecasts

Essi Lehto Reuters
Finnish insurer Sampo on Wednesday reported a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly earnings, boosted by continuous good performance of it's main subsidiary If and gains from selling stake and dividends from Nordea bank.

Sampo's January-March pretax profit fell 10% to 566 million euros ($595.26 million), beating the 476.5 million euro mean estimate in a company provided poll.

($1 = 0.9508 euros)

