Finnish insurer Sampo's Q1 profit beats forecasts

HELSINKI, May 5 (Reuters) - Finnish financial group Sampo SAMPO.HE on Wednesday reported a bigger-than-expected rise in first-quarter pretax profit.

The pan-Nordic insurer, which owns a 15.9% of Nordea bank NDAFI.HE, reported a pretax profit of 632 million euros ($758.40 million) compared with 162 million a year ago, beating the 428.8 million mean estimate of 5 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Essi.Lehto@thomsonreuters.com; +358505412375;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.