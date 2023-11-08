News & Insights

Finnish insurer Sampo tops Q3 earnings forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 08, 2023 — 02:58 am EST

Written by Marta Frąckowiak for Reuters ->

Adds profit in paragraph 2, context

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Finnish insurer Sampo SAMPO.HE reported forecast-beating quarterly earnings on Wednesday, citing continued improvement in the pricing environment in the British motor insurance market and higher interest rates supporting investment income.

The company's third-quarter profit before tax rose 14% to 391 million euros ($417.6 million), above analysts' estimate of 312 million in a poll by Vara Research.

It was Sampo's first earnings report since it spun off life insurance unit Mandatum MANTA.HE, which debuted on Nasdaq Helsinki on Oct. 2. Before that, Sampo had labelled Mandatum as discontinued operations from the end of March.

The partial demerger marked the completion of Sampo's long-planned shift into a pure-play property and casualty (P&C) insurer.

($1 = 0.9363 euros)

(Reporting by Marta Frąckowiak in Gdańsk; editing by Milla Nissi)

((marta.frackowiak@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 30;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.