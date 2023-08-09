Finnish insurer Sampo tops Q2 forecasts despite surge in weather claims

Adds CEO comments, details, background, shares

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Finnish insurer Sampo SAMPO.HE reported a smaller than expected drop in quarterly earnings on Wednesday, even though catastrophe claims in the If unit hit a record high.

"The second quarter saw large and natural catastrophe claims significantly above normal, driven by the property line of business," CEO Torbjörn Magnusson said in a statement.

He added that large and natural catastrophe claims in the quarter were the highest ever experienced by the company's main subsidiary, If.

As a result, the combined ratio in the first half of the year softened by 0.9 percentage points to 83.8%.

Due to heavy rainfall in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland, authorities warned of a high risk of widespread property damage as downpours were set to continue in coming days.

The risk of severe weather conditions will continues into the third quarter as the storm sweeps over the Nordic region.

Sampo also said that operational momentum across the group was strong, helped by rapidly hardening pricing in UK motor insurance market.

Its second-quarter profit before tax fell 56% to 363 million euros ($398.43 million), above analysts' estimate of 292 million euros in a poll by Vara Research.

The company's shares were up 5.6% at 0720 GMT.

($1 = 0.9111 euros)

(Reporting by Marta Frackowiak in Gdansk; Editing by Louise Heavens)

