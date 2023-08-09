News & Insights

Finnish insurer Sampo tops Q2 earnings forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/LEHTIKUVA

August 09, 2023 — 03:01 am EDT

Written by Marta Frackowiak for Reuters ->

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Finnish insurer Sampo SAMPO.HE reported a smaller than expected drop in quarterly earnings on Wednesday, citing strong operational momentum across the group, helped by rapidly hardening pricing in UK motor insurance market.

Its second-quarter profit before tax fell 56% to 363 million euros ($398.43 million), above analysts' estimate of 292 million euros in a poll by Vara Research.

($1 = 0.9111 euros)

