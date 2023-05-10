News & Insights

Finnish insurer Sampo tops Q1 earnings forecasts

May 10, 2023 — 02:43 am EDT

Written by Marta Frackowiak for Reuters ->

May 10 (Reuters) - Finnish insurer Sampo SAMPO.HE reported a smaller than expected drop in quarterly earnings on Wednesday, citing price increases, high retention and progress on key growth initiatives.

Its first-quarter profit before tax fell 48% to 359 million euros ($395 million), but beat analysts' estimate of 342 million euros in a poll by Vara Research.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

