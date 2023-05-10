Finnish insurer Sampo tops earnings forecasts in Q1

Adds details on Q1 results in paragraphs 2, 4-5, context on Mandatum in paragraphs 6-7, share move in paragraph 8

May 10 (Reuters) - Finnish insurer Sampo SAMPO.HE reported a smaller than expected drop in quarterly earnings on Wednesday, helped price increases and limited exposure to key risk areas.

Sampo, which mainly operates in the Nordic countries, said it recorded strong results across its businesses despite continued volatility in capital markets, helped by its "very limited" exposure to many risk areas such as commercial real estate.

Its first-quarter profit before tax fell 48% to 359 million euros ($395 million), but beat analysts' estimate of 342 million euros in a poll by Vara Research.

The group said it saw good momentum in personal insurance and small- to mid-size enterprises, while private property also continued to see good development in the Nordics.

The group's combined ratio, a key earnings metric, rose 2.2 percentage points to 84%. A ratio below 100 means an insurer earns more in premiums than it pays out in claims.

Sampo in March proposed spinning off its life insurance unit Mandatum, in a latest step to cut its exposure outside of non-life as it aims to refocus its business towards property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

The company, which also owns Swedish P&C insurer If and holds a 48% stake in Denmark's Topdanmark TOP.CO, said Mandatum's operations were classified as discontinued as of March 31.

The company's shares were up 1% at 0719 GMT.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

