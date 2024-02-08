Finnish insurer Sampo posts two-fold profit jump, but misses forecast

Removes extraneous word in paragraph 10

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Finnish insurer Sampo's SAMPO.HE fourth-quarter profit more than doubled on Thursday aided by price hikes, but missed market expectations as tough winter weather led to more frequent claims in Nordic countries.

It joins Nordic peers such as Gjensidige GJFG.OL and Storebrand STB.OL in flagging higher claims related to weather conditions, with heavy snowfall and low temperatures that continued into early 2024.

Sampo, which owns Nordic property and casualty (P&C) insurer If and Britain's Hastings, and holds a 49% stake in Danish Topdanmark TOP.CO, posted quarterly profit before tax of 368 million euros ($397 million), compared with 176 million a year earlier, adjusted for IFRS 9 accounting and reflecting changes in market values.

That missed analysts' estimate of 385 million euros, a poll by Vara Research showed.

However, Sampo shares rose 1.8% in early trading, with J.P.Morgan pointing to better than expected performance at If and Hastings, which nearly offset weaker results in other units.

"Claims inflation looks to be moderating in both If and Hastings, which, in theory, should be positive for margins going forward," J.P.Morgan said in a note.

Operational performance in Sampo's P&C business will be a bigger driver of sentiment going forward, after Sampo last year spun off life insurance unit Mandatum to refocus on its non-life offering, the brokerage added.

Sampo's combined ratio - calculated by adding the loss ratio and expense ratio - and a key earnings metric, fell 1.4 percentage points to 84.6% in 2023 compared to a year earlier, meeting its target of below 86%. A ratio lower than 100 means an insurer earns more in premiums than it pays out in claims.

"I believe the strong result achieved by the group in 2023, despite a tough claims environment, illustrates our scale, diversification and disciplined underwriting," said CEO Torbjorn Magnusson.

Growth was driven mainly by continued high customer retention, despite rate increases, helped by investments in services and digitalisation, the company said.

It proposed a dividend of 1.80 euros per share for 2023, 3.4% above the 1.74 euros expected by analysts.

($1 = 0.9282 euros)

(Reporting by Marta Frąckowiak in Gdańsk; editing by Milla Nissi and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

