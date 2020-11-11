Finnish insurer Sampo cuts stake in Nordea

STOCKHOLM, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Finnish insurer Sampo SAMPO.HE has sold 4% of the share capital in Nordea Bank in an accelerated bookbuild offering to institutional investors, it said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The stake was sold at 7.25 euros per share, to be compared to Nordea's closing price of 7.59 euros on Tuesday, and Sampo said it would incur a 222 million euros ($262 million) accounting loss from the transaction for the last quarter in 2020.

After the sale, Sampo remains the biggest owner in Nordea with a 15.9% stake.

Sampo also said it had entered a lock-up undertaking, agreeing not to sell any Nordea shares before May 9, 2021.

($1 = 0.8457 euros)

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)

