Finnish insurer Sampo books $1.09 bln impairment on Nordea stake

Tarmo Virki Reuters
Published
Feb 11 (Reuters) - Sampo SAMPO.HE will book a 899 million euro ($1.09 billion) impairment loss for 2020 due to the revaluation of its 15.9% stake in lender Nordea NDAFI.HE, the Finnish financial group said on Thursday.

The pan-Nordic insurer, which is due to report its 2020 results on Thursday, said it had reduced the book value of its Nordea shares to 7.50 euros from 8.90 euros.

($1 = 0.8246 euros)

