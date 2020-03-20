Finnish health boss questions WHO coronavirus testing advice

By Thursday, only around 3,000 people had been tested for the virus in Finland, resulting in "around 400" confirmed cases, the health authority said, adding the real number of those infected could be 20 to 30 times higher.

Salminen said Finland could test around 1,500 people a day but is not using the full capacity.

"We are not doing as many tests as possible but rather when needed," Salminen said, adding the test was not a treatment.

"Those who can be sick at home, won't benefit from testing," he said.

The Finnish government said on Monday it would inject more money into testing to increase capacity.

