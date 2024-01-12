News & Insights

Finnish grid operator in breach of regulation over nuclear reactor, energy authority says

January 12, 2024 — 02:59 am EST

Written by Essi Lehto for Reuters ->

HELSINKI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Finnish power grid operator Fingrid acted in breach of market regulation when transferring certain obligations for the power system's reliability to TVO, owner of the new OL3 nuclear reactor, Finland's energy authority said on Friday.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((Louisebreusch.rasmussen@tr.com; +45 21 27 97 79;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.