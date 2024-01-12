Finnish grid operator in breach of regulation over nuclear reactor, energy authority says

HELSINKI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Finnish power grid operator Fingrid acted in breach of market regulation when transferring certain obligations for the power system's reliability to TVO, owner of the new OL3 nuclear reactor, Finland's energy authority said on Friday.

