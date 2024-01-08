Finnish grid operator Fingrid to build new power line

Adds investment cost in 5th paragraph

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Finnish transmission system operator Fingrid will invest in a new power line connection to strengthen its transmission capacity between Northern and Southern Finland, it said on Monday.

The construction of the 210 kilometers (130.5 miles) long transmission line is expected to start next year and to be completed by 2027, the grid operator said in a statement.

"The connection increases the north-south electricity transmission capacity and supports current and future cross-border transmission connections," it added.

The operator said increasing electricity consumption and decreasing electricity production in southern Finland, among other things, had increased the need for North-South transmission capacity.

Investment cost for the high voltage line and substations would total about 150 million euros ($164.24 million), Fingrid told Reuters. The decision takes place under the operator's ongoing 4 billion euro investment program.

($1 = 0.9133 euros)

(Reporting by Greta Rosen Fondahn; editing by Stine Jacobsen)

