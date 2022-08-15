Finnish government withdraws legislative plans to increase pay transparency

Contributor
Essi Lehto Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TT NEWS AGENCY

The Finnish government has cancelled plans to overhaul equality legislation aimed at narrowing the pay gap between men and women in Finland, the government said in a statement on Monday.

HELSINKI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The Finnish government has cancelled plans to overhaul equality legislation aimed at narrowing the pay gap between men and women in Finland, the government said in a statement on Monday.

The government said the ruling parties had not reached an agreement over how to strengthen pay transparency with legislation, as they vowed to do in a program published after Prime Minister Sanna Marin took the reins in late 2019.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((essi.lehto@thomsonreuters.com; +358505412375;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters