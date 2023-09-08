News & Insights

Finnish government survives no-confidence vote over racism scandal

Credit: REUTERS/LEHTIKUVA

September 08, 2023 — 06:18 am EDT

Written by Essi Lehto and Anne Kauranen for Reuters ->

Adds vote tally in 4th paragraph, background in paragraphs 2-3

HELSINKI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Finland's government survived on Friday a no-confidence vote in parliament called by the opposition over a racism scandal that has rocked the ruling coalition since it took office in June, an official tally showed.

Within days of assuming power in June, the four-party, right-wing government was in turmoil after Finnish media revealed that several ministers of the far-right Finns Party had posted statements in the past that critics deemed to be racist.

In an attempt to stave off collapse, the government last week agreed on a policy to combat intolerance and brought it up on Wednesday for a plenary discussion in parliament.

The coalition survived Friday's vote with support from 106 members of the 200-seat parliament, while 65 members supported the no-confidence motion proposed by three opposition parties.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto and Anne Kauranen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((anne.kauranen@thomsonreuters.com; +358401895560;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.