Banking

Finnish forestry group UPM presses ahead with biorefinery plans

Contributor
Tarmo Virki Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

Finnish forestry group UPM has decided to start the basic engineering phase for a biorefinery with annual capacity of 500,000 tonnes of high-quality renewable fuels including sustainable jet fuel, it said on Thursday.

Adds details, background

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Finnish forestry group UPM UPM.HE has decided to start the basic engineering phase for a biorefinery with annual capacity of 500,000 tonnes of high-quality renewable fuels including sustainable jet fuel, it said on Thursday.

These initial preparations for the plant - to be located either in Kotka, Finland, or Rotterdam in the Netherlands - would last at least 12 months, after which UPM said it would make the investment decision.

The company said its solid wood biomass-based residues and side streams would play a substantial role in the feedstock pool.

UPM said in January last year that it had decided to invest 550 million euros ($665 million) in a new biorefinery in Leuna, Germany, to produce a range of 100% wood-based biochemicals, enabling a switch from fossil raw materials to sustainable alternatives.

($1 = 0.8269 euros)

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn Editing by David Goodman)

((tarmo.virki@thomsonreuters.com; +372 564 4562 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular