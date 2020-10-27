Banking

Finnish forestry firm UPM's profit falls more than expected

Contributor
Anne Kauranen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Bob Strong

Finnish paper and pulp producer UPM reported on Tuesday a bigger-than-expected fall in quarterly profits due to weak paper markets and low pulp prices.

HELSINKI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Finnish paper and pulp producer UPM UPM.HE reported on Tuesday a bigger-than-expected fall in quarterly profits due to weak paper markets and low pulp prices.

UPM, which announced vast job cuts in the quarter, said its earnings per share for the July-September period fell to 0.15 euros from 0.46 euros a year earlier, missing the average 0.29 million euros expected by analysts in a Refinitiv Eikon poll.

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((anne.kauranen@thomsonreuters.com; +358925166112;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Personal Finance Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Changing E-Commerce Landscape

    e-Commerce Consultant James Thomson joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the changing e-commerce landscape, what consumers should prepare for as we head into shopping season and why you shouldn’t do last minute shipping.

    3 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular