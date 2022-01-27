Finnish forestry firm UPM's earnings felled by soaring energy costs

Updates with share price move, adds details

HELSINKI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Finnish forestry company UPM UPM.HE missed forecasts for fourth-quarter core earnings on Thursday, hit by higher energy costs, sending its shares more than 6% lower.

Although record-high electricity prices helped UPM's energy business achieve record earnings, they had a significant adverse effect on its paper businesses, the pulp, paper and biofuel maker said in a statement.

The company also announced a delay in the start-up of its new Uruguay pulp mill to the end of first quarter 2023 from the second half of 2022.

UPM's October-December earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose to 470 million euros ($526 million), missing a mean estimate of 546.6 million euros from five analysts polled by Refinitiv. L8N2U52DU

UPM is in the midst of a wage dispute with many of its Finnish employees, who have been on strike since January 1, forcing the company to shut down plants in Finland.

Negotiations between UPM and the union have been deadlocked for months and the company said on Thursday it was unable to estimate related costs for the time being. L1N2U00ZM

($1 = 0.8931 euros)

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen; editing by Jason Neely and Alexander Smith)

