Finnish forestries plans 6-day lock-out at sawmills, plywood mills

Tarmo Virki Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/INTS KALNINS

Finnish Forest Industries Federation said on Wednesday it would hold a 6-day lock-out from Dec. 12, closing half of the Nordic country's sawmills and plywood factories, aiming to put pressure on unions in halted pay negotiations.

The unions have announced a three day strike for Dec. 9-11.

"The workers have not really agreed to negotiate about the pay deal, but demands with the strike only shorter working hours," the federation said in a statement.

The lockout will be carried out on 32 sites of Metsä Group, Stora Enso STERV.HE and UPM UPM.HE among others which produce about half of the sector's 3.2 billion euro ($3.5 billion) annual revenue, the federation said.

($1 = 0.9073 euros)

