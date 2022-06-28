Finnish forest machine maker Ponsse sells Russian business

Adds detail, background

June 28 (Reuters) - Finnish forest machine maker Ponsse PON1V.HEsaid on Tuesday it had sold its subsidiary providing services in Russia and Belarus for an undisclosedsum to OOO Bison, a Russian company set up only a month ago by the owner of its local retailer.

Ponsse joins a long list of western companies who have agreed to sell their Russian assets to local management following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February.

Finnish elevator maker Kone KNEBV.HE also said on Tuesday it would sell its business in Russia and French tire maker Michelin MICP.PA announced plans to transfer its Russian activities to local management.

Sales in Russia and Belarus accounted for around 20% of Ponsse's total sales last year, said the company, which expects to close the deal by the end of the third quarter.

The group, which announced its plan to divest the Russian business on June 15, said the sale would not have a material impact on its results.

Bison is owned by Aleksey Voronkevich, whose company Dormashimport has been the retailer of Ponsse's forest machines in the eastern parts of Russia since 2007, Ponsse said.

Interfax news agency's Spark database of Russian companies lists Voronkevich as the co-owner or former co-owner of a string of companies in the automobile trading industry, the majority of which are based in the Khabarovsk Krai region in the far east.

Dormashimport is listed as no longer active, but Bison was registered on May 23 of this year.

Ponsse, which withdrew its 2022 profit guidance in March when it discontinued all operations in Russia, said it would update the outlook to reflect the new company structure in connection with its mid-year report on Aug. 9 at the latest.

(Reporting by Marie Mannes in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

