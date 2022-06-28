Finnish forest machine maker Ponsse sells Russian business

Refiles to add media identifier

June 28 (Reuters) - Finnish forest machine manufacturer Ponsse PON1V.HE has sold its Russian business to OOO Bison for an undisclosed sum, it said on Tuesday.

Sales in Russia and Belarus accounted for around 20% of Ponsse's net sales last year, the company said.

Ponsse said the sale, expected to close by end of the third quarter, would not have a material impact on the group's results.

(Reporting by Marie Mannes in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

((marie.mannes@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.