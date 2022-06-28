Finnish forest machine maker Ponsse sells Russian business

Marie Mannes Reuters
Published

Finnish forest machine manufacturer Ponsse has sold its Russian business to OOO Bison for an undisclosed sum, it said on Tuesday.

Sales in Russia and Belarus accounted for around 20% of Ponsse's net sales last year, the company said.

Ponsse said the sale, expected to close by end of the third quarter, would not have a material impact on the group's results.

