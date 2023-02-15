Finnish flag carrier Finnair reports profit for second quarter in a row

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Finland's national carrier Finnair FIA1S.HE reported on Wednesday a rise in its fourth-quarter core earnings, marking its second quarterly profit in a row as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic despite the continued closure of the Russian airspace.

The airline said its cost savings program brought desired results in the fourth quarter even as challenges in its operating environment continue.

(Reporting by Agata Rybska and Agnieszka Gosciak in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

