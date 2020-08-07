Finnish fiscal policy to stay expansionary for at least 2 years, finmin says

Adds comments, background.

HELSINKI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Finland's fiscal policy will remain expansionary for at least two years, Finance Minister Matti Vanhanen told reporters on Friday ahead of budget talks.

He said Finland was not preparing any additional domestic stimulus packages on top of the European Union's 750 billion euro recovery package that the bloc agreed in July.

Finland was among the hawkish countries during the EU stimulus talks, demanding stricter rules and less direct EU aid. But Vanhanen said it was not the right moment for domestic spending cuts despite rising government debt.

"At the stimulus phase, contradictory psychological messages should not be given," he said.

"Fiscal policy will be expansionary at least for the next two years," Vanhanen said.

His Centre Party is considered to be the most cautious about rising public spending within Finland's five-party centre-left coalition government.

The economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic has led it to ease up on its strict fiscal views, although Vanhanen suggested that at some future point the government would have to tighten its purse-strings again.

"Stimulus is usually followed by tightening fiscal policy in one way or another," Vanhanen said, without setting a timeline for stabilising the government budget.

In June, Finland's finance ministry estimated that the country's gross domestic product would contract by 6% this year due to the pandemic.

The government will begin discussing next year's budget on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by John Stonestreet and Hugh Lawson)

