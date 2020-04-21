Finnish financial group OP warns of weaker 2020 pretax

April 21 (Reuters) - Finland's largest lender OP Financial Group OPHJL.UL warned on Tuesday its earnings before tax would weaken in 2020 due to the coronavirus, but stressed that its underlying financial position was sound.

"The exceptional uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic weakens the income from investments and the credit risk outlook," it said.

OP Financial said its capital adequacy was solid, while its funding position and liquidity were good.

OP Financial, whose closest rival is Nordea NDAFI.HE, said its January-March preliminary earnings before tax dropped to 129 million euros from 194 million a year earlier. OP is due to report January-March results on April 28.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn, editing by Louise Heavens)

