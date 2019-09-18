Finnish engineer Wartsila warns on 2019 profit, shares dive

By Tarmo Virki

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Finnish engineering group Wartsila WRT1V.HE said on Wednesday its 2019 comparable operating profit would fall by 100 million euros ($111 million) against the year before, citing weaker-than-expected order intake in the third quarter.

Shares in the company, which is focused on the marine and energy industries, fell more than 15% following the warning to a level last seen in October 2012, and closed down 12.5% at 10.06 euros.

In July, Wartsila cut its demand outlook, but said a large number of deliveries, including for scrubbers, was scheduled for the end of the year, giving management confidence in a strong second half of 2019.

"Demand was expected to be soft for both the marine and the energy business. However, order intake in the third quarter has been weaker than expected," it said in a statement.

Wartsila said it issued the warning after reviewing its major projects, and finding that its operating profit would be hit by 150 million euros related to certain projects in the marine gas solutions business and energy business.

Shares in Swedish rival Alfa Laval closed down 4.7% following Wartsila's warning.

($1 = 0.9042 euros)

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki; editing by David Evans and Pravin Char)

