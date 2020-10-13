Finnish engineer Valmet sees better 2020 profit, flat sales

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Finnish engineering firm Valmet VALMT.HE forecast on Tuesday an improvement in underlying operating profit in 2020, and for sales to remain at last year's level of 3.55 billion euros ($4.18 billion).

Valmet, which owns nearly 30% of peer Neles NELES.HE, withdrew its annual guidance in April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

($1 = 0.8488 euros)

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn, editing by Louise Heavens)

