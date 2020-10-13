Finnish engineer Valmet sees better 2020 profit, flat sales

Contributor
Tarmo Virki Reuters
Published

Finnish engineering firm Valmet forecast on Tuesday an improvement in underlying operating profit in 2020, and for sales to remain at last year's level of 3.55 billion euros ($4.18 billion).

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Finnish engineering firm Valmet VALMT.HE forecast on Tuesday an improvement in underlying operating profit in 2020, and for sales to remain at last year's level of 3.55 billion euros ($4.18 billion).

Valmet, which owns nearly 30% of peer Neles NELES.HE, withdrew its annual guidance in April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

($1 = 0.8488 euros)

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn, editing by Louise Heavens)

((tarmo.virki@thomsonreuters.com; +372 564 4562 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters