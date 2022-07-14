Finnish elevator maker Kone cuts 2022 outlook after weak China sales

Elevator maker Kone on Thursday lowered its sales and profit outlook for this year due to lower-than-expected second quarter sales and weakened new equipment market outlook in China.

HELSINKI, July 14 (Reuters) - Elevator maker Kone KNEBV.HE on Thursday lowered its sales and profit outlook for this year due to lower-than-expected second quarter sales and weakened new equipment market outlook in China.

Lockdowns to curb the spread of coronavirus in China, which accounts for 35% of Kone's sales, had resulted in net sales declining by close to 40% in comparable currencies in the country, the company said in a statement.

Kone now expects its 2022 adjusted operating profit to be between 1.13 billion and 1.21 billion euros ($1.12-$1.21 billion) down from a previous forecast of between 1.18 and 1.28 billion euros.

Sales growth is now seen at between -1% and 3% compared to the previously guided range of growth of 2-5%.

($1 = 0.9984 euros)

