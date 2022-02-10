Finnish drugmaker Orion's quarterly profit misses expectations

Finnish drug manufacturer Orion reported a smaller-than-expected rise in quarterly profit on Thursday as robust sales of its prostate cancer drug Nubeqa failed to offset rising costs and the fading effects of a pandemic boost.

Orion's operating profit rose 16.7% to 39.9 million euros ($45.7 million) in the last three months of the year compared with the same period a year earlier, but fell short of analysts' average forecast of 51.8 million euros according to Refinitiv data.

