Finnish drugmaker Orion's quarterly profit exceeds expectations

Contributor
Marta Frackowiak Reuters
Published

Finnish drugmaker Orion on Friday reported a bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly profit helped by strong sales of prostate cancer treatment Nubeqa and its Easyhaler products.

July 15 (Reuters) - Finnish drugmaker Orion ORNBV.HE on Friday reported a bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly profit helped by strong sales of prostate cancer treatment Nubeqa and its Easyhaler products.

Orion's operating profit increased by more than 15% to 82 million euros ($82.3 million) in the second quarter, beating the 62.5-million-euro average estimate by five analysts in a poll by Vara research.

The Helsinki-based firm, however, warned that it would start feeling the impact of cost inflation in late 2022 and more in 2023.

($1 = 0.9966 euros)

(Reporting by Marta Frackowiak in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

((marta.frackowiak@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 30;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More