Finnish drugmaker Orion's quarterly profit exceeds expectations

July 15 (Reuters) - Finnish drugmaker Orion ORNBV.HE on Friday reported a bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly profit helped by strong sales of prostate cancer treatment Nubeqa and its Easyhaler products.

Orion's operating profit increased by more than 15% to 82 million euros ($82.3 million) in the second quarter, beating the 62.5-million-euro average estimate by five analysts in a poll by Vara research.

The Helsinki-based firm, however, warned that it would start feeling the impact of cost inflation in late 2022 and more in 2023.

($1 = 0.9966 euros)

