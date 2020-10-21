Finnish drugmaker Orion's Q3 sales fall after coronavirus spike

Finnish drugmaker Orion on Wednesday reported a drop in quarterly profit and sales, after raising its full-year outlook a day earlier, helped by higher sales of its drugs in March and April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

HELSINKI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Finnish drugmaker Orion ORNBV.HE on Wednesday reported a drop in quarterly profit and sales, after raising its full-year outlook a day earlier, helped by higher sales of its drugs in March and April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its operating profit fell 28% to 65.1 million euros ($77.1 million) on sales down nearly 12% to 250.3 million euros.

Orion said its nine-month net sales from January to September increased slightly and operating profit increased, partly due to a strong increase in demand for pharmaceuticals in March and April in all markets caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"In several products, however, the impact of the spike in demand has levelled off in the second and third quarters, as anticipated," Orion's CEO Timo Lappalainen said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Orion said it expects its 2020 operating profit to be higher or clearly higher than in 2019, compared to a June forecast of slightly higher or higher.

The positive update to its outlook caused shares in the company to rise 6% on Tuesday but the spike melted away into a 2.5% fall by Wednesday afternoon.

($1 = 0.8440 euros)

