Finnish drugmaker Orion's Q3 profit and sales fall

Finnish drugmaker Orion on Wednesday reported a drop in quarterly profit and sales, after raising its full-year outlook a day earlier, helped by higher sales of its sedative Dexdor in March and April.

Orion's operating profit in the quarter fell 28% from a year earlier to 65.1 million euros ($77.1 million) on sales down nearly 12% to 250.3 million euros.

On Tuesday, Orion said it expects its 2020 operating profit to be higher or clearly higher than in 2019, compared to a June forecast of slightly higher or higher.

($1 = 0.8440 euros)

