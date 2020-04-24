US Markets

Finnish drugmaker Orion upgrades 2020 profit outlook after coronavirus lifts demand

Finland's Orion on Friday upgraded its 2020 operating profit outlook, saying the coronavirus pandemic had caused a significant increase in demand for its drugs in the first quarter.

"Orion estimates the full-year 2020 operating profit to be higher than previously estimated due to the strong start of the year," the company said in a statement.

European sales of certain proprietary products were also expected to exceed previously estimated levels, it said.

