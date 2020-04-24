Finnish drugmaker Orion upgrades 2020 profit outlook after coronavirus lifts demand

Helsinki, April 24 (Reuters) - Finland's Orion ORNBV.HE on Friday upgraded its 2020 operating profit outlook, saying the coronavirus pandemic had caused a significant increase in demand for its drugs in the first quarter.

"Orion estimates the full-year 2020 operating profit to be higher than previously estimated due to the strong start of the year," the company said in a statement.

European sales of certain proprietary products were also expected to exceed previously estimated levels, it said.

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((anne.kauranen@thomsonreuters.com; +358925166112;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.