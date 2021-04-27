Finnish drugmaker Orion Q1 profit beats forecast

Finnish drug manufacturer Orion reported a smaller than expected fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday and repeated its forecast for weaker 2021 sales and profit as the pandemic boost to drug sales fades.

Orion's January-March operating profit fell 11% from a year earlier to 75 million euros ($90 million), but beat the average analyst forecast of 64.9 million according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 0.8293 euros)

