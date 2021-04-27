Finnish drugmaker Orion Q1 profit beats forecast

HELSINKI, April 27 (Reuters) - Finnish drug manufacturer Orion ORNBV.HE reported a smaller than expected fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday and repeated its forecast for weaker 2021 sales and profit as the pandemic boost to drug sales fades.

Orion's January-March operating profit fell 11% from a year earlier to 75 million euros ($90 million), but beat the average analyst forecast of 64.9 million according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 0.8293 euros)

(Reporting by Essi Lehto and Tarmo Virki, editing by Louise Heavens)

((tarmo.virki@thomsonreuters.com; +372 564 4562 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.