Finnish drugmaker Orion provides slightly improved outlook

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Finnish drug manufacturer Orion ORNBV.HE gave a slightly improved outlook for its full-year profit on Wednesday, saying it had seen "gradual recovery" in demand since the summer.

Orion now expects 2021 operating profit to be lower than last year's 280 million euros ($325 million), having previously said it expected profit to be lower or clearly lower.

The company said global supply chain issues could still affect it, though it had so far managed the risks through higher inventory levels and other measures.

"Orion has succeeded in managing the risks of global supply chains throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and so far we have not experienced any significant disruptions or shortages," Chief Executive Officer Timo Lappalainen said in a statement

The company repeated its forecast for weaker 2021 sales as the pandemic boost to drug sales fades.

The pandemic had increased demand for some Orion drugs in early 2020 as consumers stockpiled pharmaceuticals, but the spike began levelling off in the second quarter of the same year.

Orion's operating profit fell 11.9% to 57.3 million euros in the July-September quarter, in line with analysts' forecasts, Eikon Refinitiv data showed.

($1 = 0.8603 euros)

