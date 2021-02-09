Finnish drug maker Orion sees weaker 2021 after Q4 miss

Adds details, shares, quote

HELSINKI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Finnish drug manufacturer Orion ORNBV.HE reported weaker than expected quarterly results on Tuesday and forecast for falling sales and profits for 2021 as the pandemic boost to drug sales fades, sending its shares sharply lower.

Orion said 2021 results would be hit also by smaller milestone payments from partners.

Orion's October-December operating profit fell 38% from a year earlier to 34.2 million euros ($41.4 million), missing the average analyst forecast of 54.1 million according to Refinitiv data.

Orion shares fell over 8%, to the lowest level since March 2020.

The coronavirus pandemic increased demand of some Orion drugs in early 2020 as consumers stockpiled pharmaceuticals.

"Demand did level off as expected over the rest of the year. We do not believe that there has been an increase in the basic need for pharmaceuticals other than those used for treating COVID-19 patients," Orion's CEO Timo Lappalainen said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8260 euros)

(Reporting by Essi Lehto; Editing by Tarmo Virki and Louise Heavens)

((Essi.Lehto@thomsonreuters.com;))

