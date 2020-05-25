Finnish drug development firm Nanoform seeks to raise $76 mln in IPO

Helsinki, May 25 (Reuters) - Finnish drug development company Nanoform launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, seeking to raise 70 million euros ($76 million) to expand its team and production.

The technology of 2015-founded Nanoform - which will be valued at 230 million euros if the IPO is successful - is used by pharmaceutical clients like Astrazeneca AZN.L and Orion ORNBV.HE and seeks to increase the number of drugs that progress to clinical trials and reach the market.

"The global pharma industry faces a significant efficiency problem where the annual drug development costs are increasing, however, the number of new drugs entering the market has remained constant," the company wrote in a statement.

Nanoform said one of the main reasons behind the cost-efficiency problem was potential drugs suffering from "low solubility and consequently poor bioavailability", referring to the extent and rate at which a drug enters systemic circulation and accesses the site of action in a human body.

Nanoform said it had developed and patented a technology to address the problem by increasing drugs' rate of dissolution and decreasing the size of drugs' active pharmaceutical ingredient particles.

It added the technology would allow its customers to enable new drugs to progress through clinical trials, to give unsuccessful drug candidates a second chance for market entry as well as to improve existing drugs.

"The interest from the pharmaceutical industry has exceeded our high expectations and with the help of the IPO we will be well positioned to support our pharma partners," Nanoform Chairman Miguel Calado said in a statement.

The company plans to list on the Helsinki and Stockholm markets.

($1 = 0.9182 euros)

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki and Anne Kauranen; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

