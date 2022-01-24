Finnish dock workers block UPM deliveries to support strike

HELSINKI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Dock workers on Monday began a blockade of forestry group UPM's UPM.HE paper and pulp deliveries at Finnish ports, as warned by Finnish transport workers' union AKT on Sunday.

The blockade is aimed at supporting paper workers and electricians who have been on strike since Jan. 1 to demand a company-wide collective agreement with UPM.

"It will last as long as its needed, meaning until the paper workers union and UPM come to an agreement," Ismo Kokko, President of the transport workers' union told Reuters.

Instead of a joint agreement, UPM has proposed separate agreements for all businesses and has already signed collective agreements with its plywood and timber divisions.

The paper workers union last Thursday extended the strike that has shut UPM's paper, pulp and biofuels plants to Feb. 19.

Inderes analyst Antti Viljakainen told Reuters he estimated the strike to negatively impact UPM's operating profit by 15 to 20 million euros per week.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto; editing by David Evans)

