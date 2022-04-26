Finnish dairy producer Valio sells off Russian business

April 26 (Reuters) - Finnish dairy producer Valio has sold its Russian business to GK Velkom, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

As part of the deal, GK Velkom acquires the rights to the Viola brand and the company's production site in the Moscow region, Valio said.

Valio said on March 7 that it was closing its business in Russia for ethical reasons due to Moscow's actions in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.