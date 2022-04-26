Commodities

Finnish dairy producer Valio sells off Russian business

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Finnish dairy producer Valio has sold its Russian business to GK Velkom, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

April 26 (Reuters) - Finnish dairy producer Valio has sold its Russian business to GK Velkom, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

As part of the deal, GK Velkom acquires the rights to the Viola brand and the company's production site in the Moscow region, Valio said.

Valio said on March 7 that it was closing its business in Russia for ethical reasons due to Moscow's actions in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

Have We Entered a Super Cycle in Commodities?

Apr 13, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular