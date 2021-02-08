Finnish construction firm Kreate applies for listing

HELSINKI, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Finnish infrastructure construction firm Kreate said on Monday it had applied to list its shares on the Helsinki stock exchange after an initial public offering (IPO) which is expected to end on Feb. 18.

The company said it would issue 1.53 million new shares for 8.20 euros each, valuing the firm at 73 million euros ($88 million).

Kreate, created in 2015 from the merger of three smaller infrastructure-focused construction firms, specialises in building bridges, roads and railways. Its 2019 revenue was 221.1 million euros and net profit 2.7 million.

($1 = 0.8315 euros)

(Reporting by Essi Lehto; Editing by Tarmo Virki and)

((Essi.Lehto@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.