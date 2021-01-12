Finnish chemicals group Kemira says H2 profit beat expectations

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Finnish chemicals firm Kemira KEMIRA.HE said on Tuesday its underlying operating profit in the second half was better than expected due to strong demand and cost control in the fourth quarter.

It said July-September underlying operating profit before depreciations and amortisation (EBITDA) would be above the 214 million euro ($260 million) level seen in January-June. It had earlier forecast a fall from that level.

($1 = 0.8223 euros)

