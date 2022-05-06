Finnish chemical company Kemira exits Russia

May 6 (Reuters) - Kemira KEMIRA.HE will withdraw from the Russian market and shut down operations in the country as a consequence of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Finnish chemical solutions provider said on Friday.

The company has 45 employees in Russia and its sales in the country accounted for 3% of its revenue in 2021.

(Reporting by Boleslaw Lasocki; Editing by Kim Coghill)

