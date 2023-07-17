News & Insights

Finnish bank Nordea's Q2 operating profit up slightly more than expected

July 17, 2023 — 12:42 am EDT

STOCKHOLM, July 17 (Reuters) - Nordea NDAFI.HE, the Nordic region's biggest bank, reported on Monday a slightly bigger rise than expected in second-quarter operating profit, helped by rising interest rates.

Operating profit at the Finnish lender was up 26% from a year earlier at 1.72 billion euros ($1.93 billion) against a mean forecast in a Refinitiv poll of analysts of 1.70 billion euros.

Net interest income grew 40% to 1.83 billion euros.

Nordea raised its guidance for return on equity this year to above 15% from a previous forecast for above 13%.

($1 = 0.8909 euros)

