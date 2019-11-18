Finnish airport workers' union calls one-day strike on Nov 25
HELSINKI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Finnish airport workers' union on Monday announced a one-day strike set for November 25 in solidarity with Finnish postal service employees who have been on strike for a week.
"It will affect air traffic's ground services, meaning catering, technical services, cargo, security checks and consequently all airlines flying to and from Finland, Juhani Haapasaari, chairman of the Finnish Aviation Union, told Reuters.
Finnish national airline Finnair FIA1S.HE was not able to provide an immediate estimate of the likely impact.
(Reporting by Anne Kauranen; editing by Jason Neely)
((anne.kauranen@thomsonreuters.com; +358925166112;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- EasyJet buys Thomas Cook airport slots at Gatwick and Bristol for $46 mln
- Japan's Toray to stop producing parts for Mitsubishi Aircraft's SpaceJet -Nikkei
- Brazil's center-south ending sugar season earlier due to dry weather
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Craft Brew Alliance, Tencent Music, PG&E Corp, Grocery Outlet