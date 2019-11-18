Finnish airport workers' union calls one-day strike on Nov 25

HELSINKI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Finnish airport workers' union on Monday announced a one-day strike set for November 25 in solidarity with Finnish postal service employees who have been on strike for a week.

"It will affect air traffic's ground services, meaning catering, technical services, cargo, security checks and consequently all airlines flying to and from Finland, Juhani Haapasaari, chairman of the Finnish Aviation Union, told Reuters.

Finnish national airline Finnair FIA1S.HE was not able to provide an immediate estimate of the likely impact.

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen; editing by Jason Neely)

