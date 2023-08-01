Finning International (FINGF) Price Target Increased by 8.30% to 35.10

The average one-year price target for Finning International (OTC:FINGF) has been revised to 35.10 / share. This is an increase of 8.30% from the prior estimate of 32.41 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 29.97 to a high of 40.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.20% from the latest reported closing price of 32.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 90 funds or institutions reporting positions in Finning International. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FINGF is 0.22%, an increase of 0.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.36% to 12,373K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,043K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,162K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,175K shares, representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FINGF by 8.12% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 858K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 874K shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FINGF by 6.62% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 811K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 676K shares. No change in the last quarter.

