Finning International (FINGF) Price Target Increased by 14.68% to 72.60

The average one-year price target for Finning International (OTCPK:FINGF) has been revised to $72.60 / share. This is an increase of 14.68% from the prior estimate of $63.31 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $64.06 to a high of $78.56 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 145.37% from the latest reported closing price of $29.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in Finning International. This is an decrease of 40 owner(s) or 33.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FINGF is 0.34%, an increase of 15.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.30% to 9,901K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,962K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,951K shares , representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FINGF by 44.34% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,216K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,212K shares , representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FINGF by 34.60% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 747K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 669K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 633K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 653K shares , representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FINGF by 27.45% over the last quarter.

