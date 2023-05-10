Finning International (FINGF) Declares $0.25 Dividend

Finning International said on May 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 24, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 25, 2023 will receive the payment on June 8, 2023.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Finning International. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FINGF is 0.22%, an increase of 11.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.02% to 12,693K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests ∞% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Finning International is 32.41. The forecasts range from a low of 29.18 to a high of $35.00. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from its latest reported closing price of 0.00.

The projected annual revenue for Finning International is 8,162MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.16.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,043K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,061K shares, representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FINGF by 12.04% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,175K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,152K shares, representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FINGF by 21.71% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 874K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 886K shares, representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FINGF by 23.02% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 811K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 809K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FINGF by 20.36% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 676K shares. No change in the last quarter.

