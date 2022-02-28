Finnair withdraws 2022 guidance

Adds detail, quote

HELSINKI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Finland's national carrier Finnair FIA1S.HE withdrew its guidance for 2022 on Monday, citing the potential closure of Russian airspace.

The announcement came after the European Union's decision to close its airspace to Russian air traffic on Sunday in a move that is widely expected to produce a similar counter measure by Russia.

Finnair, which has bet heavily on providing connections to Asia from its Helsinki hub via Russian airspace, said it expects a significant negative financial impact if Russian airspace is closed.

"Bypassing Russian airspace lengthens flight times to Asia considerably and, thus, the operation of most our passenger and cargo flights to Asia are not economically sustainable or competitive," Finnair Chief Executive Topi Manner said in a statement.

Owing to the new circumstance, Finnair withdrew its guidance related to the first quarter of 2022 and the operational environment in the second half of 2022, which it had provided in connection with fourth-quarter 2021 results, the company said.

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen Editing by David Goodman)

