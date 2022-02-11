Finnair to stay independent and stick to Asia strategy, says CEO

Adds quotes, details

HELSINKI, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Finnair FIA1S.HE will remain a stand-alone airline and stick to its Asia-focused strategy while adding new routes to the United States, Chief Executive Topi Manner said on Friday.

Finland's national carrier, which has bet heavily on providing connections to Asia, expects the business environment to return close to normal in the second half of this year following pandemic disruptions, he told Reuters.

"We are optimistic about summer," Manner said, adding the airline expected countries like Japan and South Korea to lift travel restrictions towards summer in the northern hemisphere.

The recovery of Asian traffic from the slump caused by widespread border restrictions is particularly important for the Finnair, which seeks to benefit from providing connections to Asia from Europe thanks to the location of its Helsinki hub.

"We believe Asia will open up eventually. In the meantime, we are partially pivoting to North America," Manner said in an interview.

He was speaking after the airline announced a 200-million-euro ($228 million) investment in renewing the cabins of its long-haul fleet, including a new premium economy service and redesigned business cabin.

Manner said the new cabin class was being added to address increasing demand in premium leisure travel, while also introducing a new business class seat called "the air lounge," a nest-like shell that does not recline but modifies to allow for vertical sleeping.

"We as a carrier of course need to differentiate and we have chosen to differentiate with quality," he said.

Finnair operates Airbus A330 and A350 planes on long-haul routes.

Unlike many airlines, Finnair has not yet joined a wave of orders for the latest generation of narrowbody jets like the A320neo, which burn 15% less fuel.

Finnair's fleet of 35 Airbus A320-family jets includes some planes as old as 21 years but others produced as recently as 2018, according to its website.

Asked whether Finnair planned to renew its medium-haul fleet, Manner said it could do so in three or four years but stressed the importance of sustainable aviation fuel as the airline targets net zero emissions by 2045.

($1 = 0.8770 euros)

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen Editing by Tim Hepher and Mark Potter)

